Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Did scoring Hamilton change the balance of power between Dallas Summer Musicals and the AT&T Performing Arts Center? (Photo by Joan Marcus, courtesy of Dallas Summer Musicals. )

Things to Do

Weekday Round-Up: Dallas Start Up Week and Hamilton Kick Off Dallas Arts Month

Happy April, fools.

By Natalie Gempel Published in Arts & Entertainment April 1, 2019 11:25 am

This week, there’s absolutely nothing going on in Dallas.

Just kidding, that was a dumb attempt at an April Fool’s joke. There’s a lot happening, even more than usual, actually. Today marks the dawn of Dallas Arts Month, a period of time when the festivals and art parties never seem to stop. It’s also the beginning of Dallas Startup Week, a free series of events aimed at entrepreneurs. You can see our full rundown of the week’s things to do here; some of the highlights are below.

Tonight, you can get some professional-grade April Fool’s laughs at the Winspear, where Ali Wong is performing her Milk and Money stand-up set.

Tomorrow, Hamilton debuts at Music Hall at Fair Park, where it will be showing through May 5.

Put some wine in your Wednesday at the Cedar Springs Wine Walk starting at 6 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon. It’s $10 for a glass, which can be refilled at participating bars and clubs.

