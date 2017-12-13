Bomb City Coming to a Theater Near You

Bomb City, the Amarillo-set feature by Dallas filmmaker Jameson Brooks, has been picked up by a distributor and will be in select theaters and on-demand come Feb. 9. Gravitas Ventures grabbed the “punk rock crime drama,” shot in North Texas and elsewhere with local production teams, late last month.

Major Dodge, a producer for the movie, says Bomb City will play here at the North Texas outposts of Alamo Drafthouse. And, while this isn’t as much fun, you can order it directly to your television set via on-demand.

An audience favorite when it played this year at several festivals, including the Dallas International Film Festival, where it premiered in April, Bomb City tells the true story of Brian Deneke, most famously related in a Texas Monthly piece from 1999. Deneke, a mohawk-ed young man in Amarillo’s small but vibrant punk community, was run over and killed a few weeks before Christmas in 1997—20 years ago yesterday—after a violent parking lot scrap broke out between the city’s resident outsiders and its jocks.

Brooks, the director, and co-writer and producer Sheldon Chick were both kids living in Amarillo when Deneke was killed. It always stuck with them, so when the Dallas filmmakers decided to make their first feature-length picture, they knew exactly what story to tell, Brooks and Chick told me in March. Now they’ll get to tell that story to a bigger audience.

The trailer for the movie, featuring positive blurbs from director Richard Linklater and D Magazine (that’s us) was released Tuesday. Watch it below.