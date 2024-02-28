Your Dallas Birthday Party Starter Pack

Gone are the days when a simple sheet cake, a few balloons, and a pinata were enough to sufficiently celebrate the anniversary of your beloved child’s entrance into the world. No, now your entitled offspring expect to be entertained on their birthday. Fortunately, these cake shops, rentals, and party professionals know how to make your kid’s day one to remember without you having to lift a finger (other than to dial their number). If only finding them the right gift were so simple.

Courtesy of Sleep Dreams Slumber Company

Celebrate in Style

These kid-friendly event specialists are rated PG (for party gurus).

EZ Party Time

Sleep Dreams Slumber Company

P. Nut Parties If you can dream it (and inflate it), Evelio Zapata can achieve it. The owner of EZ Party Time creates over-the-top balloon installations from garlands and arches to full-scale walls. He has tackled projects for large corporations and charitable events, so he can handle your 7-year-old’s birthday party without breaking a sweat. ezpartytime.shop Let Lindsay Lentz and Racheal Cochran make your kids’ slumber party dreams come true. Select a theme, and they’ll haul in A-frame tents outfitted with air mattresses for each kid. You can add activities and goodies, like pillowcase decorating or the makings of a mini spa night, so you don’t have to lift a finger. sleepdreamsslumberco.com If you have My Super Sweet 16 dreams for your tot’s birthday bash, hire Kristen Cobb to do the heavy lifting. From themed invitations and decor to games and favors, she can craft a party to suit your little one’s whims and wildest desires. pnutparties.com

Keep them Busy

When a bounce house just won’t cut it, here’s where to do.

A Little Something Cookies

Put your kids’ sweet tooth to good use with owner Kelsey Dussault’s DIY cookie-decorating kits, which start at $25. Even if the results are worthy of a Nailed It! episode, they’ll still be delicious. alittlesomethingcookies.com

Bubble Vibez

Foam parties aren’t just for frat houses anymore. Toddlers up to teens love wading waist-deep in bubbly suds while Kidz Bop blares. The family-owned and-operated Bubble Vibez makes it easy. Prefer airborne bubbles? They do that, too. bubblevibez.com

Confetti Bounce

Think all bounce houses are created equal? Not in the days of Instagram aesthetics. Confetti Bounce has a range of tonal options that are easier on the eyes than the garish inflatables of yore. Or try the new Bubble House, which is essentially an inflatable, bouncy snowglobe filled with balloons. What more could a sugar-buzzed kid ask for? dfwconfettibounce.com

East Dallas Art Club

Got a crafty kiddo? East Dallas Art Club founder Jenna Bredehoeft will plan a handful of art-based activities for your party attendees, based on age, skill level, and party theme. She not only handles set-up and clean-up but floats from station to station during the party to guide and assist. Best of all, the kids leave with their creations, so no party favors are required. eastdallasartclub.com

The Little Art Bus

In the form of a converted school bus, this art studio on wheels comes to your residence and allows kids to paint a masterpiece, make slime, and more without staining your sofa. The best part? The kids are contained and supervised, allowing weekend-weary parents to take a breather. thelittleartbus.com

Quiggly’s Clayhouse

You choose the medium—clay sculpting, pottery wheel, mosaic making, and more—and the folks at Quiggly’s Clayhouse will bring the party to you, with hands-on instruction and supplies included. Or pick up pottery-to-go kits for each partygoer, then bring your completed pieces to the studio for firing. Prices start at $22. quigglys.com

Fancy Cakes by Lauren. Courtesy of Fancy Cakes by Lauren

Just Desserts

Whether you’re searching for a custom confection or a last-minute sweet treat, the Dallas spots hit the mark.

Fancy Cakes by Lauren For 20 years, Lauren Kitchens, one of the nation’s premier wedding cake makers, has brought brides’ and birthday boys’ and girls’ dreams to life with her sculptural sweets that are almost too pretty to eat. fancycakesbylauren.com Sweets by Selina Cakes are a family tradition for owner Selina Simental, who learned to bake from her mother. Today, she uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients in her Dallas bakery to design tiered beauties and colorful custom creations. sweetsbyselina.com Krazy Cake Design by Anny This Plano bakery lives up to its name, serving up festive designs with a sense of humor. Want something individually sized? Check out her Instagram feed for cupcake and cookie designs.

prettyanny.wixsite.com/krazycakedesigns Cade’s Cakes Is It Cake? star Sam Cade has created lifelike, edible renditions of everything from a cheeseburger and a sneaker to tub of Aquaphor. If you can dream it, she can mix, sculpt, and ice it well enough to fool your friends. cakeyall.com SusieCakes This California import has a range of cakes available to grab and go, plus many more available with just 24 hours’ notice. For a few bucks more, you can personalize your confection with a custom message. susiecakes.com Loft22 The Fort Worth bakery’s signature collection is comprised of adorably iced, brightly hued single-tier cakes, available in a dozen fun flavors—like pink animal cracker, cereal and milk, and kookie monster—and four sizes, serving up to 35 people. You can order as late as three days before your event. loft22cakes.com

For more tips and tricks, click here.

Get the AtHome Newsletter Enjoy Dallas' best trends, hot properties, and tips from local designers to help you nest in style delivered weekly.