The Mavericks Are at Least in Title Contention for Best Tunnel in the NBA

Over the past few years, NBA players’ nightly stroll into the arena has turned into a competitive fashion show. P.J. Tucker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kelly Oubre Jr., and the Mavs’ James Johnson have elevated the “tunnel walk” to high art. As the Michael Jordan of wearing Jordans, Tucker, especially, has carved out a new lane for non-star players with a sense of style. People who pay attention to such things briefly lost their collective minds in the offseason when, thanks to a couple of trades, Gilgeous-Alexander, Oubre Jr., and Johnson were all on Thunder for a couple of days.

Slam magazine, is dedicated to documenting NBA fashion. It had never taken much interest in the Mavs before this season. But, on January 9, LeagueFits tweeted the following : "If nothing else, just know the Mavs have the best tunnel in the league." A week or so later, LeagueFits posted a shot of Josh Green hitting the shiny catwalk at the AAC, decked out in a Supreme tee and Quarterfinal flannel, saying that he might be their Rookie of the Year. And Johnson, recently named one of LeagueFits' midseason MVPs, is a regular presence, as is Willie Cauley-Stein.

So, at the very least, this year’s edition of the Mavericks—with help from their flashy new entrance—are holding up their end before the games begin. Here, Luka Dončić shows off the team’s upgraded runway. (All walk-in looks are produced by Lara Beth Seager.)

The second half of the season begins tonight against the Spurs at 7:30 p.m. Keep your eye on the runway.