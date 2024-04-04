Hot Property: A Former ’10 Most Charming’ Winner Is Just as Adorable Inside

Loyal readers of D Magazine may remember this week’s Hot Property from when it was named one of our 10 Most Charming Homes in Dallas in 2020. But as our annual round-up of adorable homes only focuses on their façades, we only knew the outer beauty of 703 N. Glasgow. And to be sure, there is plenty—look no further than the cast-concrete door surround, dual Dutch doors (owed to its history as a duplex), tiled front patio, and stunning landscape, which has twice earned owners Laura and Andy Ohlin yard of the month honors.

But when the Junius Heights charmer hit the market this week, prospective homebuyers (and real estate voyeurs alike—admit it, we all do it) got a chance to admire its equally noteworthy interior qualities. Every inch of the house’s 2,434 square feet was meticulously renovated in 2014 by its previous owner, interior designer Shannon Green of Shannon Rae Interiors, who sold it when she decamped for Atlanta. Ohlin says she saw nothing else like it when she was house hunting in 2018 and 2019.

The same holds true today. It’s tough to find houses with this level of finish-out in this price range. Let’s start with the kitchen, which features custom Ornare kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances. Then there’s the primary bedroom, which has a large ensuite bath with a walk-in shower and enclosed bath. A wall of Ornare closets with illuminated shelves provides ample storage. And one can’t overlook the office, designed to smartly maximize the space and provide room for two computer stations. It gets plenty of light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides.

A double-sided fireplace connects the living room to the interior courtyard, which brings us to the backyard. A wooden deck leads down to immaculate Raleigh St. Augustine grass. Perhaps the house’s biggest surprise is the detached garage and dog room, complete with a bathing station—a dog owner’s dream.

By the Numbers 703 N. Glasgow Dr.

Listed by Kyle Baugh with Compass

3 beds, 2.1 baths

2,434 square feet

$995,000

Ohlin has gotten great use out of the latter feature, noting that everyone in the close-knit neighborhood knows her dogs, who like to perch in the sunny office and look out at passersby. (The coveted corner lot give them an especially great vantage point.) Ohlin cites the neighborhood as one of the major draws of the property, with a mix of new families moving in and residents who’ve called the area home for decades.

“Everyone is friendly, lovely, true friends,” she says. “The Junius Heights Neighborhood Association puts on fantastic community events. We love the ability to walk to Garden Cafe or Lakewood Shopping Center, Mi Cocina, Sa Sa, The Heights, and coffee shops. It’s a great location close to downtown, the lake—all the basic necessities. And with kids, we love going to the elementary school down the street and playing on the playground.”

As the house hits the century mark this year, it’s a beautiful example of how a historic home can be made modern. “It has the charm of an older home, but all areas of the house have been updated or touched with great detail so it lives with the convenience and ease of a newer or modern home,” says Baugh. “It’s incredible how it was done so well while still complying with the historic district regulations.”

