25 Plants That’ll Transform Your Dallas Garden

A quick jaunt to your local nursery can quickly turn overwhelming, as in addition to sunlight and soil requirements, home gardeners need also consider what purpose they want their plants to serve. Are you looking to provide privacy from neighbors’ prying eyes, or are you hoping to attract a little more attention from winged species? Whatever your goals, there’s a plant for that. Local pros Glenn Bonick of Bonick Landscaping, Dave Forehand of the Dallas Arboretum, Elizabeth Brune Hark of Splendid Gardens Landscaping, Bethany Mieth and Hannah Street of OASIS Plant Shop, and Mark Ruibal of Ruibal’s Plants of Texas give us the dirt on the best plants for…
Minimal Maintenance
These easy-to-grow or water-conscious varieties make gardening a breeze.
Texas sage (Leucophyllum frutescens)
Its tubular purpleblooms tend to blossom a few days ahead of precipitation. That’s why it is aptly nicknamed “barometer bush.”
Esperanza (Tecoma stans)
Attention-grabbinggolden bells appear inlate spring and last through first frost.
Turk’s Cap (Malvaviscus arboreus)
A hardy plant in thehibiscus family withred, twisted, mallow-likeflowers that flourishes in both full sun and shade.
Daylilies (Hemerocallis)
Long bred byhorticulturists and gardening enthusiasts for its attractive flowers, daylily flower buds are also incredibly tasty,notes Forehand.
Moss Rose (Portulaca grandiflora)
Hark recommendsthis vibrant flowering succulent that looks especially eye-catching around flagstoneand pools.
Cuttings
Place a few snipped stems from these plants in a vase for an easy and eye-catching display
Roses
While ‘Knock Out’ are most popular, Ruibal says old-fashioned varieties (such as ‘Drift’), which have a more traditional rose shape, are better for your floral designs.
Rocket Snapdragon (Antirrhinum majus)
Tall stalks of regalflowers make this a beloved annual in North Texas and help addvertical height to yourgarden and arrangements.
Hydrangeas
Acidity in Dallas’clay-rich soil gives these elegant blooms theirsignature darkblue hue.
Southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora)
With creamy white flowers and a sweet scent, magnolia branches, Street says, effortlessly add structure and depth to spaces.
Philodendron Monstera
Trim a leaf from thisshiny, dark green plant and stand it upright in a vase to give off “all the tropical vibes,”Mieth says.
Privacy
Hide eye sores or create separation with these dense yet delightful choices.
Nellie R. Stevens Holly (Ilex x ‘Nellie R. Stevens’)
“The go-to, number one choice for adding privacy to your landscape,”Hark says.
Savannah Holly (Ilex ‘Savannah’)
Perfect for screening something in youryard at ground level,like that unsightly air conditioner unit.
Maiden grass (Gracillimus)
Tall grasses like Gracillimus (and the smaller Adagio) provide privacy—but steer clear of Pampas grass, Hark says, which attracts mice and other unwanted critters.
‘Sunshine’ Ligustrum (Ligustrum sinense)
This evergreen shrub can handle even the hottest days of summer and adds a pop of year-long golden color to your garden.
Coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens)
Vines, like coral honeysuckle, when separated by about 10 feet and given ample room to grow, can provide both color and privacy to a landscape.
Pollinators
Roll out the proverbial welcome mat to tempt flying friends into your garden.
Black and Blue Salvia (Salvia guaranitica)
These perennials,with their deep blue blooms and onyxcalyces, is effective asa border, bedding, orcontainer plant.
Carolina Jasmine (Gelsemium sempervirens)
Carolina Jasmine vines are covered in clusters of fragrant, yellow flowers in early spring that attract bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies.
Butterfly Weed (Asclepias tuberosa)
Its copious nectarproduction not onlysmells heavenly butalso attracts manyvarieties of butterflies.
Bachelor Buttons/Cornflower (Centaurea cyanus)
Add these to your vegetable garden, as their nectar attracts “good insects” to help boost yields of tomatoes, squash, and other pollinator-relying plants.
Pentas (Pentas lanceolata)
These fabulousstar-shaped flowerscome in a profusion ofcolors and will add rich jewel tones to your garden.
Adults Only
Keep kids and pets away from these toxic or poisonous plants.
Foxglove (Digitalis purpurea)
Tall and stately foxgloves are commonplace in some local gardens, but ingesting just two grams, Forehand says, can be toxic for humans.
‘Dallas Red’ Lantana (Lantana camara)
Bold and beautiful Lantana blooms are irresistible to hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators; however, ‘Dallas Red’ and other varieties are poisonous if ingested.
Azaleas
Swallowing leaves from beautiful azaleas is toxic for humansand pets.
Daffodils
These happy springtime flowers contain calcium acetate crystals that can stick to your throat and cause severe vomiting if ingested.
Oleander (Nerium oleander)
More commonly found nearer to the Gulf Coast, just one leaf can be enough to poison a small child, Forehand says.
Get the AtHome Newsletter
Enjoy Dallas' best trends, hot properties, and tips from local designers to help you nest in style delivered weekly.