North Haven Gardens Is Rebuilding After the Tornado

A stalwart of the Preston Hollow neighborhood, North Haven Gardens, was hit hard by last month’s tornado. But the beloved nursery didn’t waste any time announcing that they planned to return, promising to once again become the horticultural resource Dallas has turned to for decades.

In spite of the severe damage we suffered during the recent North Texas tornado, North Haven Gardens has been in this location since 1951 — almost 69 years. We’ve rebuilt from adversity before, and this time will be no different. We look forward to welcoming our many friends and patrons back soon for an ever better experience. While we’re rebuilding, please visit us on Facebook — tell us what you love about North Haven Gardens and what you would like to see improved during our renovation. Thanks for being part of our family for so many years. — Cody Hoya, General Manager

Thankfully, not all was lost in the storm. Several plants, pots, and more were deemed salvageable and will be available during North Haven Gardens’ cash-only “Survivor Sale,” held this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’s an excellent opportunity to show support for a cherished local business and will likely be a great help toward the nursery’s recovery and rebuilding effort.

Click here for more details on the upcoming sale, or visit this link to read some feel-good Facebook comments. For more information on how you can continue to help tornado victims, head over to FrontBurner.