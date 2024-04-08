Leading Off (4/8/24)

It’s Eclipse Time. I mean, most likely. Sorry. To clarify: the eclipse is still absolutely happening, but the chance to see it in its full totality (around 1:40, should last four minutes) remains a bit iffy. The projections show 60 percent cloud cover at 1 p.m., and the National Weather Service says if there aren’t breaks by noon, they probably aren’t coming. I’ve been in Tulsa since Friday and I’ve been looking up since early Sunday.

(The Tulsa thing is a cover story I’ve been pushing for weeks. I’m actually at home, waiting for the beautiful Ocean’s Eleven-style heist I have planned for exactly 1:40. It involves a Boesky, a Jim Brown, a Miss Daisy, two Jethros, and a Leon Spinks, not to mention the biggest Ella Fitzgerald ever.)

(Kidding, I left town because I heard there were 200,000-plus expected, and downtown was gonna be crazy, so I selflessly decided to make a little room.)

Mavs Rally From 22-Point Deficit to Defeat the Rockets. Kyrie Irving (48 points) and Luka Doncic (37) did the heaviest lifting, but Dante Exum’s buzzer-beating three (after two gut-punch misses from Jabari Smith at the foul line) is what sent it to overtime. And, once there, two straight P.J. Washington threes sealed the deal. We are in full-on montage mode, with Mavs winning 14 out of the last 16 and moving up from 8th in the Western Conference to the No. 5 seed and a potential first-round matchup with the Clippers. Look at this. Also, Luka hit yet another insane shot in pregame warmups.

