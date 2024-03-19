U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review Dallas’ Strip Club Curfews

It appears that Dallas will be allowed to continue enforcing a curfew on sexually oriented businesses. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it would not review an appeals court ruling in favor of the city, which cited crime as a reason to shut down the clubs for four hours after 2 a.m.

In 2022, the Dallas City Council voted to place a curfew on sexually oriented businesses, requiring businesses like strip clubs to close at 2 a.m. and not reopen until 6 a.m. That new ordinance immediately sparked a lawsuit from the Association of Club Executives of Dallas—a trade association—an adult novelty store, and four city strip clubs.

A federal judge ruled for the plaintiffs in May 2022, but that decision was overturned by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in October 2023. Dallas began enforcement of the curfew in November. Lawyers for the businesses requested a SCOTUS review in February.

Businesses that violate the ordinance could lose their licenses, and could face criminal charges that include up to a year in jail or a $4,000 fine.

