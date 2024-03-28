LeadingOff (3/28/24)

It’s Opening Day For Your Texas Rangers. The World Series champs will face the Chicago Cubs this evening. The weather will be pretty perfect for watching the World Series champions play, too, with the high expected to be in the low 70s. Before you go see the Rangers (who happen to be the World Series champions) play, go read what Jamey Newberg wrote about opening day.

SMU (Possibly) Hires New Basketball Coach. It looks like SMU, who will head to the ACC next year, will hire USC head coach Andy Enfield. SMU finished fifth in the AAC under head coach Rob Lanier last year, and hasn’t made an NCAA tournament since 2017.

Dallas Morning News Provides Nightmare Fodder. After a ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday, the paper reviewed all the structurally deficient bridges in Dallas. There are five of them. Ignorance is probably bliss in this situation unless you’re a fan of white-knuckling portions of your commute.

Fort Worth Businesses Struggle After Hotel Explosion. On Tuesday, the city approved $250,000 in assistance for five struggling small businesses adjacent to the Sandman Hotel, which suffered a gas explosion in January. Each business can apply for a grant of up to $50,000.

