Thursday, March 28, 2024 Mar 28, 2024
43° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

LeadingOff (3/28/24)

It's a beautiful day for some baseball.
By |

It’s Opening Day For Your Texas Rangers. The World Series champs will face the Chicago Cubs this evening. The weather will be pretty perfect for watching the World Series champions play, too, with the high expected to be in the low 70s. Before you go see the Rangers (who happen to be the World Series champions) play, go read what Jamey Newberg wrote about opening day.

SMU (Possibly) Hires New Basketball Coach. It looks like SMU, who will head to the ACC next year, will hire USC head coach Andy Enfield. SMU finished fifth in the AAC under head coach Rob Lanier last year, and hasn’t made an NCAA tournament since 2017.

Dallas Morning News Provides Nightmare Fodder. After a ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday, the paper reviewed all the structurally deficient bridges in Dallas. There are five of them. Ignorance is probably bliss in this situation unless you’re a fan of white-knuckling portions of your commute.

Fort Worth Businesses Struggle After Hotel Explosion. On Tuesday, the city approved $250,000 in assistance for five struggling small businesses adjacent to the Sandman Hotel, which suffered a gas explosion in January. Each business can apply for a grant of up to $50,000.

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

View Profile
Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

Related Articles

Image
Travel

Is Fort Worth Really ‘The New Austin’?

The Times of London tells us it's now the coolest city in Texas.
Image
Dallas 500

Meet the Dallas 500: Chakri Gottemukkala, o9 Solutions

The o9 solutions leader talks about garnering a $3.7 billion valuation, growing 10x over the next few years, and how the company is innovating.
Image
Local News

An Early Look at 2026 FIFA World Cup Logistics

The World Cup matches will be held in Arlington, but Dallas will be home to a great deal of team and fan experiences. We're getting an early look at what that will look like.
Advertisement