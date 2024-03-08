Leading Off (3/8/24)

Police Oversight Board Is Lacking. The Dallas Morning News compared the board’s funding and operations to similar oversight bodies in other cities, finding that ours is under-funded, has poor communication between the public and police, and doesn’t have mechanisms in place for the police department to be truly transparent in the information it shares. Too, the board has not replaced its previous monitor, Tonya McClary, nor has it even posted her job.

North Texans Attend State of the Union. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett welcomed Carla Gates, the Lancaster woman whose husband collapsed and died while delivering mail in the heat for the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. Senate candidate and current Rep. Colin Allred invited Dr. Austin Dennard, the OBGYN who fled the state to terminate her pregnancy after a doctor diagnosed a fatal birth defect. First Lady Jill Biden invited Kate Cox, who also had to leave the state to get an abortion under similar circumstances. Congressman Joaquin Castro invited Priscilla Martinez of Forney, the widow of a man who was shot and killed by a neighbor.

Storms Will Clear This Morning, Cool Weekend Ahead. You woke up to more showers, but they’re moving east of the metro area pretty quickly. The forecast expects the rain to be gone by mid-morning. Expect a chilly weekend in the 40s and 50s, but no rain—it’ll be sunny both Saturday and Sunday with a little cloud coverage. Don’t forget to set those clocks forward tomorrow night.

