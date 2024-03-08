Friday, March 8, 2024 Mar 8, 2024
57° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (3/8/24)

This weekend gets a little cooler.
By |

Police Oversight Board Is Lacking. The Dallas Morning News compared the board’s funding and operations to similar oversight bodies in other cities, finding that ours is under-funded, has poor communication between the public and police, and doesn’t have mechanisms in place for the police department to be truly transparent in the information it shares. Too, the board has not replaced its previous monitor, Tonya McClary, nor has it even posted her job.

North Texans Attend State of the Union. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett welcomed Carla Gates, the Lancaster woman whose husband collapsed and died while delivering mail in the heat for the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. Senate candidate and current Rep. Colin Allred invited Dr. Austin Dennard, the OBGYN who fled the state to terminate her pregnancy after a doctor diagnosed a fatal birth defect. First Lady Jill Biden invited Kate Cox, who also had to leave the state to get an abortion under similar circumstances. Congressman Joaquin Castro invited Priscilla Martinez of Forney, the widow of a man who was shot and killed by a neighbor.

Storms Will Clear This Morning, Cool Weekend Ahead. You woke up to more showers, but they’re moving east of the metro area pretty quickly. The forecast expects the rain to be gone by mid-morning. Expect a chilly weekend in the 40s and 50s, but no rain—it’ll be sunny both Saturday and Sunday with a little cloud coverage. Don’t forget to set those clocks forward tomorrow night.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (3/7/24)

Check your auto insurance deductible before you decide where to park. Hail is possible today.
Image
Local News

Allred Cruises in Democratic Senate Race, Other Outcomes Not as Clear

After Tuesday night's primaries, there's a very good chance you're going to need to vote twice in May.
Image
Local News

High-Speed Rail Versus Downtown Dallas

Regional transportation planners will today present plans to run a 7-story tall rail line through West Dallas and downtown. How will it affect the city? We don't know.
Advertisement