Leading Off (3/7/24)

Keller ISD Backtracks. After previously canceling Keller Timber Creek High School’s spring production of The Laramie Project, Keller ISD superintendent Tracy Johnson announced Wednesday that the show will go on. The district’s decision comes after more than 4,000 people signed an online petition, and several parents and students advocated at school board meetings. The school will stage the play in May.

Recall Effort Over. Dallas City Secretary Bilirae Johnson said in a memo Wednesday that an effort to recall Mayor Eric Johnson (no relation) has failed. Former city council candidate and local activist Davante Peters began the effort in January and needed to get more than 105,000 signatures. There has never been a successful attempt to recall a mayor in the city’s history.

Hamming It Up. Mad Men and Fargo star John Hamm, is in North Texas to film Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series Landman. He has been spotted in a few places around the area: In Dallas, shopping with his wife Anna Osceola at Dolly Python and standing in line with the regular folk at Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth.

There’s a 30 Percent Chance It’s Already Raining. Showers are expected all day today, with a possibility of severe storms this afternoon and evening. The rain will continue into Friday morning before letting up after lunch. Expect a colder, drier weekend.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.