Leading Off (3/6/24)

How Did Those Primaries Go? We’ll have a longer post shortly, but to get the day going: U.S. Rep. Colin Allred will face off against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the general election for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. He cruised over his eight challengers with 58.62 percent of the vote. The runner-up, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, finished with 17.18 percent. In the race to replace Allred, State Rep. Julie Johnson is .07 of a percentage point above the 50 percent threshold that gets her out of a runoff. Trauma surgeon Brian Williams trails with 19.57 percent. Former Council Member David Blewett will face Darrell Day in the Republican runoff. Incumbent state Sen. Nathan Johnson fended off a challenge from state Rep. Victoria Neave Criado; Johnson ended with 65 percent of the vote. Dallas County Sheriff is headed to a runoff between incumbent Marian Brown (42.76 percent) and her former boss, Lupe Valdez (38.06 percent). For statewide races of interest, including Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan being pushed to a runoff, head to the Texas Tribune.

