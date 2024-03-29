Leading Off (3/29/24)

Major Prostitution Sting in Northwest Dallas Nets 30. They ranged in age from 21 to 62, and Dallas police scooped them up as part of a sting targeting “people soliciting prostitutes” in northwest Dallas. It follows a similar effort earlier in the month that ended with 29 arrests in the Northwest Patrol Division, home to the city’s “main corridor for sex work.”

Avoid Westbound Interstate 30 This Morning. The incident occurred between Country Club and Bridge Street at the eastern edge of Fort Worth, near Arlington. A driver struck a pedestrian who was apparently on the highway, but officials haven’t provided an official narrative. The westbound lanes are closed while police investigate.

Appeals Court Acquits Woman of Illegal Voting. Crystal Mason is the Tarrant County woman who submitted a provisional ballot in the 2016 election despite being on supervised release for a tax fraud conviction. Her ballot was rejected, and she said she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote. Mason got caught up in the hysteria over voter fraud, and was charged, tried, and convicted of a second degree felony despite maintaining that she didn’t know she couldn’t vote. An appeals court has now agreed with her, overturning her conviction two years after initially upholding it. It was ordered to review the evidence and found nothing that contradicted her prior statements.

Programming Note. The D Magazine offices are closed today, so the content will be flowing a little slower than usual.

