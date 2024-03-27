Leading Off (3/27/24)

Commission Rebuffs Effort to Remove Parks’ Independence. The charter review commission will soon hand its recommendations to the City Council for discussion, and it denied one of the most significant alterations: making the Council the boss of the parks director instead of the park board. The independence of the Parks and Recreation Department was viewed as a major asset by a majority of the commission. Former Councilman Adam Medrano was one of the two pushing the initiative, ostensibly still upset by the attempted privatization of the ball field at Reverchon Park in 2019.

Firefighters Put Out 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Church Near Love Field. The two structures in the 7700 block of Denton Drive were completely destroyed, but there were no injuries. It took about 90 minutes for the fire to be extinguished, and the flames were too heavy to combat from the inside.

Cool Wednesday, Storms Possible This Afternoon. It’ll be in the 40s for your morning commute, but we’ll get up to the 60s through mid-day. Storms will develop to our west and begin moving east around 4 p.m., and it’s possible some of that rain could reach Dallas. It seems like most of the concern is to our west, which is where meteorologists are warning of “a few storms” that could include hail and heavy winds.

