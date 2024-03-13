Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Mar 13, 2024
63° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (3/13/24)

By

The Elm Fork of the Trinity River Needs Help. This week’s rains washed out trash and the belongings of many homeless people into the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. This portion of northwest Dallas, north of Walnut Hill Lane on Harry Hines, is also a favorite location for illegal dumping. That mess gets washed away, too. Philanthropist and parks champion Garrett Boone and compatriots like Greenspace Dallas’ Rick Buckley have a Sisyphean task of cleaning it up and waiting for more to come. Sharon Grigsby put on her waders to survey the scene

Airlines Fed Up With Boeing. Boeing’s problems are now affecting the bottom line of Southwest Airlines, which had to adjust its financial forecast and its capacity expectations to navigate the company’s delivery delays.

Patient Information Leaked at UT Southwestern. UT Southwestern Medical Center announced a data breach that affected a little over 2,000 patients. The leak included addresses, “medical information,” health insurance details, and birthdays. The system blamed the issue on the unapproved use of software and not a cyberattack.

Rain Returns Overnight. Expect a dry day today with highs of 80. Rain will begin overnight around 10 p.m. and continue into Thursday morning. Then it’ll douse us all day tomorrow; some of the storms have the potential for severity.

Related Articles

Image
Baseball

A Father’s Meditation on Spring Training

For the first time in a long time, I went to Surprise without my son.
Image
Music

Two New Dallas Music Videos for Your Ears (and Eyes)

Beekeeper Spaceman and Sunrise Academy will rock your world (gently).
Image
News

UTSW Data Breach and Texas Health Dallas Again Earns Level IV Maternal Designation

Plus TechFW's new CEO, Southwestern Medical Foundation's new CFO, and more.
Advertisement