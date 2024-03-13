Leading Off (3/13/24)

The Elm Fork of the Trinity River Needs Help. This week’s rains washed out trash and the belongings of many homeless people into the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. This portion of northwest Dallas, north of Walnut Hill Lane on Harry Hines, is also a favorite location for illegal dumping. That mess gets washed away, too. Philanthropist and parks champion Garrett Boone and compatriots like Greenspace Dallas’ Rick Buckley have a Sisyphean task of cleaning it up and waiting for more to come. Sharon Grigsby put on her waders to survey the scene.

Airlines Fed Up With Boeing. Boeing’s problems are now affecting the bottom line of Southwest Airlines, which had to adjust its financial forecast and its capacity expectations to navigate the company’s delivery delays.

Patient Information Leaked at UT Southwestern. UT Southwestern Medical Center announced a data breach that affected a little over 2,000 patients. The leak included addresses, “medical information,” health insurance details, and birthdays. The system blamed the issue on the unapproved use of software and not a cyberattack.

Rain Returns Overnight. Expect a dry day today with highs of 80. Rain will begin overnight around 10 p.m. and continue into Thursday morning. Then it’ll douse us all day tomorrow; some of the storms have the potential for severity.