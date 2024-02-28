Leading Off (2/28/24)

West Dallas Advocate Raul Reyes Dies at 50. Reyes was the head of West Dallas 1, a conglomerate of neighbors and neighborhood associations that made sure City Hall and other powerful entities heard them. He fought for fair housing and against environmental polluters in West Dallas, carrying on a long history of activism in the communities just a few miles west of downtown. He was born in Los Altos and represented the interests of La Bajada and the other neighborhoods that make up West Dallas. Reyes is survived by three children.

Arlington Briefly Belonged to the Goats. Hundreds of goats escaped an enclosure in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area where they were chomping up invasive plants and dry underbrush. They took to the streets, spreading out in neighborhoods around Brown Boulevard and Winding Hollow Lane. It took a few hours for the cops and their owner to wrangle them and get them back to work.

It’s Cold Again. We broke the record for warmest day in February earlier this week, and now highs are back in the low 50s and lows are in the 40s. Expect winds of up to 30 mph throughout the day and not very much sun. Rain chances return tomorrow, with about 40 percent of the region getting some sort of precipitation.

