Dallas Zoo Debuts Teeny Tiny Baby Monkeys

The Dallas Zoo showed off their newest editions last week: tiny little Wilford Brimley-looking baby emperor tamarins born February 1 to Lettie and Roger.

The zoo says their father most often carries them, but occasionally, mom and sisters Killari and Cuzco can also be schlepping them around the tamarin habitat. The family lives in the Zoo’s Tamarin Treetops habitat, which is also home to Bella and Finn, who were briefly abducted from the Zoo last year.

These adorable emperor tamarin babies have captured our hearts. ❤️



ICYMI: we welcomed emperor tamarin twins on February 1 to third-time parents Lettie and Roger. pic.twitter.com/y5hy5JutIT — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) February 27, 2024 But the tamarin twins aren't the only baby monkeys at the Zoo. Bolivian gray titi monkeys Juniper and Biscuit became new parents on February 3. Their offspring is the first titi monkey born at the Zoo since 2012.

Biscuit and Juniper with their new baby, seen here on Biscuit's back. Dallas Zoo

“It’s too soon to tell if the baby is male or female yet, as the parents are keeping the baby close,” the Zoo said on Facebook. “When the little one isn’t nursing, you can spot them cozying up with dad Biscuit.”

The titi monkey habitat can be found near the Galapagos tortoise enclosure in ZooNorth.

