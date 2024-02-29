Thursday, February 29, 2024 Feb 29, 2024
42° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Dallas Zoo Debuts Teeny Tiny Baby Monkeys

The Zoo has three new baby monkeys: twins born to emperor tamarins Lettie and Roger, and a new Bolvian grey titi monkey born to Juniper and Biscuit.
By |
Image
Emperor tamarins Lettie and Roger became third-time parents to twins in early February. Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo showed off their newest editions last week: tiny little Wilford Brimley-looking baby emperor tamarins born February 1 to Lettie and Roger.

The zoo says their father most often carries them, but occasionally, mom and sisters Killari and Cuzco can also be schlepping them around the tamarin habitat. The family lives in the Zoo’s Tamarin Treetops habitat, which is also home to Bella and Finn, who were briefly abducted from the Zoo last year.

But the tamarin twins aren't the only baby monkeys at the Zoo. Bolivian gray titi monkeys Juniper and Biscuit became new parents on February 3. Their offspring is the first titi monkey born at the Zoo since 2012.

Image
Biscuit and Juniper with their new baby, seen here on Biscuit's back. Dallas Zoo

“It’s too soon to tell if the baby is male or female yet, as the parents are keeping the baby close,” the Zoo said on Facebook. “When the little one isn’t nursing, you can spot them cozying up with dad Biscuit.”

The titi monkey habitat can be found near the Galapagos tortoise enclosure in ZooNorth.

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

View Profile
Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (1/29/24)

Your Leap Day weather is cold and rainy, but don't fret--it will be in the 80s by Saturday.
Image
Local News

AG Ken Paxton Has Sued the State Fair of Texas

The Texas Attorney General alleges that the State Fair violated the law by denying off-duty police officers carrying firearms entry to the fair.
Image
Local News

Raul Reyes Jr., Fierce Advocate for West Dallas, Dies at 50

Reyes Jr. fought for fair housing and against polluters in his West Dallas neighborhood. He leaves behind three children, his parents, and a community that mourns him.
Advertisement