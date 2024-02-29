Dallas Zoo Debuts Teeny Tiny Baby Monkeys

The Dallas Zoo showed off their newest editions last week: tiny little Wilford Brimley-looking baby emperor tamarins born February 1 to Lettie and Roger.
The zoo says their father most often carries them, but occasionally, mom and sisters Killari and Cuzco can also be schlepping them around the tamarin habitat. The family lives in the Zoo’s Tamarin Treetops habitat, which is also home to Bella and Finn, who were briefly abducted from the Zoo last year.
“It’s too soon to tell if the baby is male or female yet, as the parents are keeping the baby close,” the Zoo said on Facebook. “When the little one isn’t nursing, you can spot them cozying up with dad Biscuit.”
The titi monkey habitat can be found near the Galapagos tortoise enclosure in ZooNorth.