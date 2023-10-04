State Fair Photos of the Day, 10/4: Bowling For Soup Comes Home to North Texas

By the size of the crowd, I wouldn’t have guessed the scenes photographer Jason Janik captured last night came from an 8:30 p.m. set on a Tuesday night at the State Fair of Texas. The Denton by-way-of Wichita Falls pop lifers Bowling For Soup closed out the evening like it was a Saturday. You’ll see a few more photos below, but up top, that’s drummer Gary Wiseman who brought his daughter, Mia, to work. As always, check out Jason’s photos from each day of the fair right here, and be sure to spend some time with our comprehensive guide as you make your way through the park.

Bowling for Soup at the State Fair of Texas on October 3, 2023. Jason Janik

Jason Janik

Jarret Reddick of Bowling for Soup lets loose at the State Fair of Texas on October 3, 2023. Jason Janik

