State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photos of the Day, 10/4: Bowling For Soup Comes Home to North Texas

The pop lifers turned Tuesday night into a weekend at the Chevrolet Main Stage.
Bowling for Soup drummer Gary Wiseman invited his daughter, Mia, to share the stage at the State Fair on October 3, 2023. Jason Janik

By the size of the crowd, I wouldn’t have guessed the scenes photographer Jason Janik captured last night came from an 8:30 p.m. set on a Tuesday night at the State Fair of Texas. The Denton by-way-of Wichita Falls pop lifers Bowling For Soup closed out the evening like it was a Saturday. You’ll see a few more photos below, but up top, that’s drummer Gary Wiseman who brought his daughter, Mia, to work. As always, check out Jason’s photos from each day of the fair right here, and be sure to spend some time with our comprehensive guide as you make your way through the park.

Bowling for Soup at the State Fair of Texas on October 3, 2023. Jason Janik
Jason Janik
Jarret Reddick of Bowling for Soup lets loose at the State Fair of Texas on October 3, 2023. Jason Janik

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine.
State Fair Photo Of The Day

