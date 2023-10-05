State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/5, No Need to Teach a Dog New Tricks

Photographer Jason Janik captured the above scene near the front entrance to the State Fair of Texas, where the All-Star Stunt Dogs do their tricks for thousands of fairgoers each day. That’s Kara Robertson and Bisky the dog, part of the human and canine stunt teams you can see at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Their stage is right near the Esplanade. Find more of the recurring fair events in our guide here, and more of Jason’s photography right here.

