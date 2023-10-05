Thursday, October 5, 2023 Oct 5, 2023
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/5, No Need to Teach a Dog New Tricks

Meet Bisky. He's one of the many stunt dogs you can see near the main entrance of the State Fair.
By |
Image
Kara Robertson and Bisky the dog get some practice stunts in before the real show starts. Jason Janik

Photographer Jason Janik captured the above scene near the front entrance to the State Fair of Texas, where the All-Star Stunt Dogs do their tricks for thousands of fairgoers each day. That’s Kara Robertson and Bisky the dog, part of the human and canine stunt teams you can see at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Their stage is right near the Esplanade. Find more of the recurring fair events in our guide here, and more of Jason’s photography right here.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
State Fair Photo Of The Day

