State Fair Photo of the Day, 10/3: Step Right Up

Meet Melissa Adams. She’s one of the hundreds—thousands?—of employees who are manning the games, dunking the corny dogs, flipping the burgers, pressing the button that starts the Infinity ride, and making sure bathrooms are clean. Adams needs you to step up and hand over your tickets to play the balloon pop game. Find her on the Midway. Be sure to have our comprehensive State Fair guide up on your phone to help you navigate Fair Park. Photographer Jason Janik will be there too—try to find him, and you’ll win a prize.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.