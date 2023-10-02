State Fair Photo of the Day, 10/2: Fair Friends Forever

Carolyn Sassi, left, and Marilyn Kaptain roam the fair in their “Beef Loving” crowns. Photographer Jason Janik remains on-site, and will be sharing photos from the duration of the State Fair of Texas. As for us? Find our guide right here to plan your trip.
Author
Matt Goodman
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…