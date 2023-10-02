Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Oct 3, 2023
90° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day, 10/2: Fair Friends Forever

Just two beef-loving Texans roaming the fair.
By |
Image
Carolyn Sassi, left, and Marilyn Kaptain roam the fair in their "Beef Loving" crowns. Jason Janik

Carolyn Sassi, left, and Marilyn Kaptain roam the fair in their “Beef Loving” crowns. Photographer Jason Janik remains on-site, and will be sharing photos from the duration of the State Fair of Texas. As for us? Find our guide right here to plan your trip.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
State Fair Photo Of The Day

Related Articles

Image
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/21, Salute!

More great State Fair moments from photographer Jason Janik.
Image
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/17, That’s All Folks

It’s the last day of the fair. Get out there.
Image
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/22, The Only Item in the Fair for a Ticket

Photographer Jason Janik found the only item in the entire State Fair of Texas that costs a single ticket.