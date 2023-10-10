State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/10, the Fair is For All

Photographer Jason Janik met Sue and Jeff Sweeney at the State Fair of Texas this week. They informed him of an interesting fact: October is World Blindness Awareness Month, which the National Federation of the Blind also refers to as Blind Equality Achievement Month. The couple was relaxing near the Midway, enjoying their day, sharing a message by way of Jeff’s shirt. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 million Americans have blindness while 6 million have vision loss. The University of Washington has more information and resources here. Meanwhile, find more of Jason Janik’s daily photography at the fair here and catch our guide to the State Fair—which includes a section on accessibility—right here.

