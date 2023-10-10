Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Oct 10, 2023
78° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Books

David McCloskey Talks About His Novel Moscow X

It's the second book from the Lakewood dad and former CIA officer.
By |
Image
McCloskey with his daughter, Mabel

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote the following about David McCloskey’s new book, Moscow X, which dropped last week: “It’s a taught thriller [and a] terrific read, cementing McCloskey in my mind as the best spy fiction writer since LeCarré.”

I totally disagree. And I’m not just saying that because we learned in this podcast that McCloskey is not a D Magazine subscriber—despite the fact that Holland Murphy profiled him and his wife, Abby, last year for the magazine. We called the McCloskeys the most interesting couple in Lakewood. And he still doesn’t subscribe! His book sucks.

Image

I’m kidding. I’m nearly finished reading it. Moscow X actually kept me up past my bedtime last night. It’s a good book. But I didn’t pay for my copy. Ha! Take that, McCloskey!

Here’s the podcast that Zac and I did with him. It’s better than his book. You can use this player or listen on your phone with whatever podcatcher you fancy.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

The Doc
Podcasts

New EarBurner Podcast: The D.O.C. Opens Up About His Life and His Hopes for Dallas

One of the most important artists in hip-hop history is a Dallasite. He’s found God, plans to launch Death Row South, and is ready to share his life story in a new documentary. And this podcast.
The McCloskey family
Books

David McCloskey at Interabang Tonight

The former CIA analyst will discuss Damascus Station.
Colleen Guillory (Texas Health Resources), Ashley Varghese (Texas Health Dallas), Mercy Thomas (Texas Health Dallas), Elena Acosta-Garcia (Texas Health Dallas), Johnny Meshack (DFW Airport)
D Magazine Events

Scenes from D Magazine’s Excellence in Nursing 2022

On Tuesday, March 1, the 2022 top nurses of Dallas gathered at On The Levee in the Design District to celebrate their Excellence in Nursing honor.
By D Magazine