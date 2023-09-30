State Fair Photo of the Day, 9/30: Grab Your Waders

One of the neat things about the State Fair of Texas is how organizations show up for a few days to help spread their gospel. Like Arthur San Roman, with the Dallas Fly Fishers and Texas Parks and Wildlife. Photographer Jason Janik caught him sharing the art of making a fly and educating the curious about where in the state to fly fish. They’ll be at Fair Park through Sunday. For more quirks of the fair, head to our guide here.

