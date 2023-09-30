Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Oct 3, 2023
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day, 9/30: Grab Your Waders

Texas is actually a pretty decent place to fly fish. And the State Fair is a pretty decent place to learn where and how.
By |
Image
Arthur San Roman spent the first weekend at the State Fair volunteering with Dallas Fly Fishers. Jason Janik

One of the neat things about the State Fair of Texas is how organizations show up for a few days to help spread their gospel. Like Arthur San Roman, with the Dallas Fly Fishers and Texas Parks and Wildlife. Photographer Jason Janik caught him sharing the art of making a fly and educating the curious about where in the state to fly fish. They’ll be at Fair Park through Sunday. For more quirks of the fair, head to our guide here.

