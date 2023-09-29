State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/29, the Return of the Corny Dog

Every year, once the State Fair of Texas opens its gates, photographer Jason Janik picks up his camera and gets to work. We’ll be posting a photo of the day for the remainder of the fair, capturing the little scenes that make the event such a special time in Dallas.

First up is a fair staple: the Fletcher’s Corny Dog. Lori Ayala was one of the thousands who got to the park early and bee-lined it to the Fletcher’s stand. She dressed her item correctly: mustard, no ketchup. To find where you can snag one of these corny dogs—and cheap beer, air conditioning, restrooms, and plenty more—visit our guide to this year’s State Fair of Texas. See you at Fair Park.

