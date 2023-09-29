Friday, September 29, 2023 Sep 29, 2023
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/29, the Return of the Corny Dog

The State Fair of Texas is back, and photographer Jason Janik once again has his camera to capture it.
By |
Image
Lori Ayala gets her corny dog at the State Fair of Texas on September 29, 2023. Jason Janik

Every year, once the State Fair of Texas opens its gates, photographer Jason Janik picks up his camera and gets to work. We’ll be posting a photo of the day for the remainder of the fair, capturing the little scenes that make the event such a special time in Dallas.

First up is a fair staple: the Fletcher’s Corny Dog. Lori Ayala was one of the thousands who got to the park early and bee-lined it to the Fletcher’s stand. She dressed her item correctly: mustard, no ketchup. To find where you can snag one of these corny dogs—and cheap beer, air conditioning, restrooms, and plenty more—visit our guide to this year’s State Fair of Texas. See you at Fair Park.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
State Fair Photo Of The Day

