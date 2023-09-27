Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Sep 27, 2023
NBC to Drop New Podcast About Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

It is produced by the same folks who did Southlake.
Here’s what you don’t want if you’re a suburb of Dallas: you don’t want NBC News Studios to do a podcast with a title that is your town’s name.

In 2021, reporters Mike Hixenbaugh and Antonia Hylton brought us the excellent Southlake, a podcast about racial tensions in that city. It won a Peabody award, and it was a finalist for a Pulitzer. It did not cast Southlake in the best light.

So I suggest that everyone in Grapevine buckle up. Because on October 4, Hixenbaugh and Hylton and their NBC buddies are dropping Grapevine, a six-parter that “tells the story of one family broken apart in the midst of a new anti-LGBTQ culture war, and the high school English teacher caught in the middle.” You can listen to a trailer here.

Just wait until NBC hears that we’ve got a suburb called White Settlement.

