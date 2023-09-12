Hear Brian Williams Talk About His New Book at the African American Museum

Maybe you know Dr. Brian Williams as the Air Force vet who is running for Congress. Or maybe you know him as the Parkland surgeon who was on duty the night of July 7, 2016, when a gunman killed five officers in downtown Dallas. Williams worked on three of those cops. Afterward, at a press conference, he surprised a lot of people, himself included, by sharing some of his thoughts on cops and racism and gun violence. His remarks went viral.

Now Williams has written a book about that experience—and about gun violence in general. Its title: The Bodies Keep Coming. We excerpted the book in the September issue of D Magazine, and that excerpt went online today.

After you read it, you might have some questions for Williams. You’ll have your chance to ask them at 7 p.m. on September 26 at the African American Museum, where Williams will talk about the book and do a Q&A with the audience. (I am told this is a book event, not a campaign stop.) The Rev. Dr. Michael Waters will moderate, and the families of several of the fallen officers will attend.

