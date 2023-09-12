Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023
70° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Publications

Hear Brian Williams Talk About His New Book at the African American Museum

The former Parkland ER doc wrote about gun violence and trying to save cops' lives on 7/7.
By |
Parkland critical care staff
The response to the July 7 shooting was a team effort by Parkland’s critical care staff. Courtesy Dr. Brian Williams

Maybe you know Dr. Brian Williams as the Air Force vet who is running for Congress. Or maybe you know him as the Parkland surgeon who was on duty the night of July 7, 2016, when a gunman killed five officers in downtown Dallas. Williams worked on three of those cops. Afterward, at a press conference, he surprised a lot of people, himself included, by sharing some of his thoughts on cops and racism and gun violence. His remarks went viral.

Now Williams has written a book about that experience—and about gun violence in general. Its title: The Bodies Keep Coming. We excerpted the book in the September issue of D Magazine, and that excerpt went online today.

After you read it, you might have some questions for Williams. You’ll have your chance to ask them at 7 p.m. on September 26 at the African American Museum, where Williams will talk about the book and do a Q&A with the audience. (I am told this is a book event, not a campaign stop.) The Rev. Dr. Michael Waters will moderate, and the families of several of the fallen officers will attend.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Physicians

Renowned Pediatric Surgeon Dr. David Genecov Dies at 59

The widely published physician was an international leader in his field and successful biotechnology entrepreneur.
Downtown from the Trinity River Basin
Coronavirus

Dallas Prepares for Omicron, Which Has Been Found in Frisco

The newest COVID-19 variant has reached North Texas. Here is what local experts are saying.
Image
Business

Dr. Philip Huang and the Healing Power of Music

The Dallas County Health Director on his passion for the trumpet, medicine, and bringing the two together.