Leading Off (8/30/23)

Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial Gains Momentum. Nate Paul, the Austin developer who allegedly bribed the Texas attorney general, is accused of writing the text of subpoenas to four bank executives who he “believed had information about an illegal scheme to defraud him.” The Texas Tribune reports that Paxton is accused of hiring an outside lawyer with no prosecutorial experience as a special prosecutor who signed those subpoenas, as well as 25 others. This is what prompted whistleblowers within the office to quit and report their boss, triggering the mess he’s in now. (Apparently, the Texas Senate is giving out tickets to those who want to watch the proceedings. First come, first served.)

Allen Family of Four Found Dead in Murder Suicide. Police were called to a welfare check in a home in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive Monday morning and found the bodies of a family of four. The victims haven’t been confirmed, but NBC 5 reported that Allen ISD alerted parents that a fifth grader had died at Olson Elementary. The Islamic Association of Allen told its members that a husband, wife, and 12-year-old were in the home. The family was grieving the loss of a 4-year-old who recently drowned in a pool.

UPS Worker Dies in the Heat. Local Teamsters 767 reports that Christopher Begley, a 30-year UPS worker, collapsed on his route and died. The union believes it is heat related; Begley collapsed delivering packages in Farmersville when the heat index had reached 108 degrees. In June, USPS employee Eugene Gates collapsed and died. His family believes his death was also heat related.

