Local News

Leading Off (6/21/23)

It’s hot outside, the state energy grid is asking for conservation efforts, and Dallas’ new City Council gets sworn in.
Dallas City Council, Mayor Sworn In at Inauguration Ceremony. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson got his way and there were no guests onstage at the Meyerson Symphony Center during the ceremonial swearing in on Tuesday. Municipal Court Administrative Judge Preston Robinson swore in each of the 14 council members, while Mayor Eric Johnson, who is a registered Democrat serving in a nonpartisan role, was sworn in by Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. The mayor hasn’t commented on his decision to pick Cornyn and largely played the hits in his speech: more parks, less crime, lower property taxes, and better infrastructure.

This Heat Is Now Dangerous. Our heat index will soar to between 110 and 120 today despite highs being in the upper 90s. Yikes. That’s all the humidity in the air. There are storms forecast for areas west of us, but it’s not clear whether that will make it all the way here. Stay hydrated.

And We’re Being Asked to Conserve Energy. It took the sun setting for ERCOT to get comfortable with the electricity supply. Expect more conservation warnings and alerts throughout the summer; another should be coming today.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

