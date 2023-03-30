Friday, March 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023
Leading Off (3/30/23)

It's opening day for both the Rangers and the Longhorn Ballroom, but don't sleep on UNT's NIT championship appearance tonight, either.
By

Mistrial Declared in Murder Trial. Judge Mike Snipes declared a mistrial in a capital murder case Tuesday after lawyers found that Dallas police failed to hand over video evidence. Lacorius Hawkins was on trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of Christion Washington in West Dallas. Camera surveillance footage was among the 212 videos the lead detective didn’t share with lawyers. The detective said he was unsure how the videos weren’t transferred to prosecutors. The issue comes as the department is facing increased scrutiny regarding how it preserves evidence in violent crime cases.

Narcan Approved for Over-The-Counter Use. The Food and Drug Administration approved selling naloxone without a prescription Wednesday, creating a way for the overdose-reducing drug to be sold over the counter. Making the nasal spray more available is seen by many experts as a way to control a national opiate overdose crisis.

Opening Day Weather Report. Rain is possible today around lunch, and then rain and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. This means that Opening Day may be a bit of a soggy walk from the parking lot for Rangers fans, but thanks to that retractable roof, there won’t be any game delays.

UNT NIT Championship Programming Note. You’re going to want to tune in to ESPN2 around 8:40 tonight, when the University of North Texas Mean Green men’s basketball team will take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the NIT championship.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

