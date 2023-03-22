Leading Off (3/22/23)

Two School Shootings in Two Days in North Texas. Yesterday afternoon, a Dallas ISD student was shot in the arm in the parking lot of Thomas Jefferson High School. The shooting happened 10 minutes after school was dismissed. The student has not been identified, but is recovering at a hospital. In Arlington, family members and the medical examiner identified 16-year-old Ja’Shawn Poirier as the teenager who was shot and killed outside Lamar High on Tuesday. Poirier was “sitting near the steps” of the high school when the shooting occurred.

Nebraska Investor Scoops Much of Trinity Groves Development. West Dallas Investments has sold about 90 of its properties in West Dallas to the Nebraska-based investment company Goldenrod Cos. The 35 or so acres are mostly just south of Singleton Boulevard, but do include some spaces inside Trinity Groves—and the controversial lot where the developers failed to change the zoning to accommodate a 400-foot tall tower.

Fort Worth Stockyards Bans Confederate Flag. The Sons of Confederate Veterans waved the flag during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade through the Stockyards, prompting the business district to ban the object during future events.

Woman Killed in Suspected Road Rage Shooting on I-30. Nancy Aguilar, 30, crashed into a retaining wall near a gas station at Winslow Avenue and Interstate 30 after someone opened fire in the car next to her. Police said the two were in an argument before Aguilar was found killed. The suspects remain at large.

