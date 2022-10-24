Scenes from the 2022 State Fair of Texas

Just about 2.5 million people poured into Fair Park over the 24-day run of the State Fair of Texas. Sunday was the last night. Photographer Jason Janik was one of those millions—and I bet he’s one of the few who visited for most of the fair. If you followed the D site since last month, you’ve seen a photo from his journeys just about every day. He was there when the Prairie View A&M marching team got ready for the inaugural parade. He captured a bunch of shattered plates at a Midway game and stared up at Big Tex on the 10th anniversary of him catching fire.

Janik’s images put you there among the fairgoers, and we’re gathering them all here for you.

Before you jump into the images, here are some bonus stats from the State Fair itself: Fletcher’s sold 583,000 corny dogs. The cooking contests were huge: 2,166 people participated this year. Just about 10,000—9,823—people entered the fair’s Creative Arts competitions. Animals ate more than 24,000 pounds of hay during the 24 days and the livestock and agriculture events hosted over 16,000 livestock entries.

A cool one? Big Tex Urban Farms donated more than 13,500 pounds of fresh produce to South Dallas, which is just under 150,000 servings.

So long, folks. The first corny dog of 2023 goes into the fryer on September 29.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.