Leading Off (10/13/22)

Dallas Officer Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Crash. Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, died at a local hospital Wednesday after colliding with a wrong-way driver late Tuesday night. The crash happened around midnight on Spur 408 and West Kiest Boulevard, officials said, and Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the driver may have been intoxicated.

TABC Nabs Alleged Booze Thieves. Four men were arrested by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission after reportedly stealing almost $300,000 in alcohol from Dallas County alcohol distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. An investigation found that the store manager and two other employees had illegally purchased the stolen cases from a delivery driver. Agents recovered 230 cases of vodka, 119 cases of cognac, and 29 cases of tequila.

Death Row Inmate Who Murdered SMU Student Dies of a Heart Attack. Donald Bess, who was convicted of the murder of 20-year-old Angela Somota in 2010, died in prison of a heart attack, the Dallas County District Attorney’s office said. Bess stabbed and raped Samota, who attended SMU, after she allowed him into her condo to use the restroom in 1984. He has been on Death Row since his conviction, but no execution date was set.

Plano Company Is Sued for Damaged Homes in Balch Springs Fire. Plano-based investment company Sikka Investments is being sued by State Farm Lloyds after sparking a massive fire in Balch Springs this summer. The homes of three of State Farm Lloyds customers were destroyed in the fire, which authorities said was sparked when mowers hired by Sikka hit metal in a grass field the company owned.

Grab a Sweater This Morning. I do not want to get everyone too excited, but it after starting out at around 57 this morning, the high will probably reach about 83 today, and that is it. No more degrees. No 90s. Just a sunny, slightly windy low 80s and a 100 percent chance that I will be writing on the back deck today.

