Leading Off (10/10/22)

Cowboys Win. The offense wasn’t overwhelming, the defense mostly was, and special teams was a wild ride. That was enough for another Cowboys win, their fourth on the season. This was the first big big test of the Dak-less Cowboys, and they didn’t have to sweat too much, despite going down 10-9 at one point. Next up: a huge showdown with the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Mike has more over on StrongSide.

FC Dallas Wins. Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola both scored as the team finished off the regular season with a victory over Sporting Kansas City. They’ll be the third seed in the Western Conference, which means they’ll be taking on Minnesota United on October 17. #dtid

Tuesday is the Deadline to Register to Vote in the Midterm Elections. You should already be signed up, but if you’re not, get on it.

It’s Going to Be in the 90s This Week. Fall has more head fakes than Luka with the ball around the basket.

