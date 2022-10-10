Monday, October 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022
67° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (10/10/22)

Quarterback controversy. Running back controversy. Prince's Controversy.
By |

Cowboys Win. The offense wasn’t overwhelming, the defense mostly was, and special teams was a wild ride. That was enough for another Cowboys win, their fourth on the season. This was the first big big test of the Dak-less Cowboys, and they didn’t have to sweat too much, despite going down 10-9 at one point. Next up: a huge showdown with the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Mike has more over on StrongSide.

FC Dallas Wins. Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola both scored as the team finished off the regular season with a victory over Sporting Kansas City. They’ll be the third seed in the Western Conference, which means they’ll be taking on Minnesota United on October 17. #dtid

Tuesday is the Deadline to Register to Vote in the Midterm Elections. You should already be signed up, but if you’re not, get on it.

It’s Going to Be in the 90s This Week. Fall has more head fakes than Luka with the ball around the basket.

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

View Profile
Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.