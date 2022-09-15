Leading Off (9/15/22)

Allen 18-Wheeler Accident Kills One. Police in Allen Wednesday responded to an 18-wheeler accident that left the big rig dangling off the overpass. The accident, which killed the driver of the semi, also snarled traffic on U.S. Highway 75, shutting down four lanes of traffic.

Doctor Arrested in Connection to Compromised IV Case. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested Wednesday in connection with a criminal investigation into compromised IV bags. Dallas police did not say what Ortiz was charged with, but said he was taken into custody in Plano. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas will release more information soon. Ortiz is part of an ongoing investigation into Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas patients who suffered serious cardiac complications, as well as the death of Dr. Melanie Kaspar.

Abbott Requests Disaster Declaration for Flooding. Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that he has requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration after August’s massive flooding in North Texas. The designation would make federal assistance available for those impacted in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties. If approved, the program would provide long-term, low-interest loans through the SBA’s disaster grant programs to qualifying Texans.

New Poll Shows Abbott With 5-point Lead Over O’Rourke. A new University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll found that 52 percent of Texans were supportive of Gov. Abbott’s policy to bus migrants awaiting asylum hearings to other parts of the country. Fifty-seven said that Texas officials have done “too little” to prevent mass shootings, and 54 percent were in favor of stricter gun laws. Abbott still holds a 5-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Man Who Shot Mesquite Officer Found Guilty. A jury found Jamie Jaramillo guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Richard Houston, a 21-year veteran Mesquite police officer who responded to a domestic call in 2021. Jaramillo will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

