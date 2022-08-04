Leading Off (8/4/22)

Fires Continue to Plague North Texas. More fires have broken out in Wise and Hood counties. More than 100 acres had burned near Rhome after a car fire transferred onto grass Wednesday evening. Three volunteer firefighters suffered burns in Hood County and at least one had to be flown to Parkland. That fire has swallowed an estimated 450 acres north of Tolar.

Commissioners Might Cut Judges Salaries Over Backlog. The criminal case backlog in Dallas County is so large that commissioners are considering withholding $18,000 in “supplemental” funds that the county throws in. District judges are paid between $158,000 and $194,000.

Retired NBA Player Iman Shumpert Arrested for Weed at DFW. Airport officers found about six ounces of marijuana and a Glock magazine with 14 nine-millimeter rounds in his backpack “during a secondary screening process.” No word yet on charges.

Arlington Man Burned to Death at Gas Station. Authorities say 25-year-old Ricky Doyle’s girlfriend poured gasoline on him while he sat in the backseat of their Jeep at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Mayfield Road and set him aflame. Breana Johnson, 24, was charged with murder.

