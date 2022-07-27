Leading Off (7/27/22)

Full Video of Love Field Shooting Made Public. The video shows Portia Odufuwa, 37, begin shooting at the ceiling when officer Ronald Cronin approaches her. Odufuwa then points the gun in the direction of Cronin, who shoots her. The incident seems like a total breakdown of the safety net: the gun wasn’t registered to her, there are long waits for psychiatric beds at state hospitals for patients like her, and judges had ordered outpatient treatment instead of inpatient—which experts say is possibly because of how few beds there are.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Has COVID. He’s isolating at home and has no symptoms; the antigen test popped during his standard daily testing regimen.

Balch Springs Fire: City Wanted Field Mowed. Code compliance had twice requested the owner of a field to mow it prior to the fire that caused $6 million in damages. Officials believe a mower blade struck something metal or concrete and a spark lit the blaze.

Southern Tarrant County House Fire Burns Three Homes. Six structures were also damaged in the blaze, which began in a woman’s kitchen and “quickly spread to the home next door.” The neighborhood is about 15 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Rain Possible Friday, Saturday. It’s a 20 percent chance, but I’ll take it. Heat advisory is in effect through tonight.

