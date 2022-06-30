Thursday, June 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022
86° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (6/30/22)

One more sleep until the weekend, y'all.
By |

Police Find Two Dead in Northeast Dallas Apartment. Dallas police said they found a man and a woman dead inside an apartment near Greenville Avenue and Park Lane Wednesday. David Stewart, 27, and Jimena Nunez, 24, had been shot, and two children, ages 3 years old and 8 months, were found unharmed inside. It is believed that Lopez and Stewart had been dead since Sunday.

Former “19 Kids and Counting” Star Moved to Dallas County Federal Prison. Reality TV person Josh Duggar has been moved to the federal prison in Seagoville. He was convicted in May of receiving child pornography and sentenced to roughly 12 years in prison.

Section 8 Tenants Can Stay at Providence Village—For Now. The HOA at Providence Village, a small Denton County master-planned community, reversed course on a plan to evict Section 8 tenants. It now says it will allow them to stay until their leases are up.

New Miss Texas Makes History. Averie Bishop is the state’s first Asian-American Miss Texas. Bishop, who grew up in Prosper and competed in the Miss Carrollton pageant, graduated from SMU Dedman School of Law and is on Mayor Eric Johnson’s 16-person Anti-Hate Advisory Council. She will compete for the Miss America crown in December.

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

View Profile
Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.