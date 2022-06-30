Leading Off (6/30/22)

Police Find Two Dead in Northeast Dallas Apartment. Dallas police said they found a man and a woman dead inside an apartment near Greenville Avenue and Park Lane Wednesday. David Stewart, 27, and Jimena Nunez, 24, had been shot, and two children, ages 3 years old and 8 months, were found unharmed inside. It is believed that Lopez and Stewart had been dead since Sunday.

Former “19 Kids and Counting” Star Moved to Dallas County Federal Prison. Reality TV person Josh Duggar has been moved to the federal prison in Seagoville. He was convicted in May of receiving child pornography and sentenced to roughly 12 years in prison.

Section 8 Tenants Can Stay at Providence Village—For Now. The HOA at Providence Village, a small Denton County master-planned community, reversed course on a plan to evict Section 8 tenants. It now says it will allow them to stay until their leases are up.

New Miss Texas Makes History. Averie Bishop is the state’s first Asian-American Miss Texas. Bishop, who grew up in Prosper and competed in the Miss Carrollton pageant, graduated from SMU Dedman School of Law and is on Mayor Eric Johnson’s 16-person Anti-Hate Advisory Council. She will compete for the Miss America crown in December.

