Leading Off (3/4/22)

Cloudy today, with a high of 70 and a chance of Ms. Pac-Man
H-E-B Breaks Ground in McKinney. The eagerly anticipated grocery store will open in the summer of 2023. Jennie Bright of the McKinney Area Newcomers Club said, “I know H-E-B’s vegetables are awesome.”

Politician Runs Away From UNT Students. Jeff Younger is in a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas House District 63. He favors criminalizing sex reassignment surgeries for children. At a speech Wednesday night at UNT, students shouted him down and grew unruly enough that police had to whisk Younger away.

Is There a Frito Shortage? The DMN went looking for answers, but Frito-Lay didn’t respond to questions, which seems like it’s actually the bigger story.

Guy Reffitt Cries in Court. The Wylie man is the first of the January 6 Capitol rioters to go to trial. As his son testified for the prosecution that he was terrified and “pretty grossed out” by his father’s behavior, Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters, didn’t seem very tough.

Watch the Bald Eagles. The Dallas Academy, a private school near the White Rock Lake-area bald eagles’ nest, has set up a live cam. Check it out if don’t mind feeling like a peeping Tom.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

