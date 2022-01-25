Leading Off (1/25/22)

Good Omicron News! UT Southwestern updated their COVID forecast yesterday, and they think we may have hit seen the peak in Dallas County. (Tarrant County is a different story; numbers are still headed up there.) The president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council said, “[W]e are cautiously optimistic on today’s report.” Still, though, Lewisville ISD will cancel all classes starting tomorrow because of COVID-related staffing shortages.

DART Rejiggering Leads to Some Confusion. DART redesigned its entire bus system, putting the changes in place yesterday. No surprise, but the DMN found some riders who were struggling to adjust. To help with the transition, all rides are free till Sunday, and DART has stationed reps at busy hubs to guide passengers.

Oath Keeper Wants out of Jail. Elmer Stuart Rhodes, of Granbury, is a former Army paratrooper and a Yale Law School graduate. He is also a founder of the Oath Keepers and is charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. His lawyers argued yesterday that he should be a free man while he awaits trial; a judge will decide the matter tomorrow.