Leading Off (1/18/22)

More Details From the Colleyville Synagogue Attack. One of the hostages was a man named Jeffrey Cohen. He wrote on Facebook about his experience, detailing that during the service he “heard that unmistakable sound of an automatic slide engaging a round.” Charlie Cytron-Walker said he relied on rabbinical and active-shooter training to keep the other hostages alive.

Criminal Case Filed Against Rickie Rush. Rush is the founder of Inspiring Body of Christ Church, which once claimed 10,000 members. Four years ago, a woman’s Facebook post led to multiple accusations of sexual and physical abuse. Now cops have referred a criminal case to prosecutors. The district attorney told the DMN he is unsure when the matter will go before a grand jury, citing COVID disruptions.

Luka Notches Another Triple-Double. In a 104-102 win against the Thunder last night, Luka Doncic managed 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists for the 41st triple-double of his career, which is one more than the rest of the franchise combined has tallied.