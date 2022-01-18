Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022
57° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (1/18/22)

Sunny today, with a high of 71. Wear shorts to work.
By  |
Advertisement

Leading Off (1/18/22)

{{ currentIndex+1 }} / {{ images.length }}

Advertisement

More Details From the Colleyville Synagogue Attack. One of the hostages was a man named Jeffrey Cohen. He wrote on Facebook about his experience, detailing that during the service he “heard that unmistakable sound of an automatic slide engaging a round.” Charlie Cytron-Walker said he relied on rabbinical and active-shooter training to keep the other hostages alive.

Criminal Case Filed Against Rickie Rush. Rush is the founder of Inspiring Body of Christ Church, which once claimed 10,000 members. Four years ago, a woman’s Facebook post led to multiple accusations of sexual and physical abuse. Now cops have referred a criminal case to prosecutors. The district attorney told the DMN he is unsure when the matter will go before a grand jury, citing COVID disruptions.

Luka Notches Another Triple-Double. In a 104-102 win against the Thunder last night, Luka Doncic managed 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists for the 41st triple-double of his career, which is one more than the rest of the franchise combined has tallied.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (12/2/21)

O l'oun t'awa se n'yara Je k'abere. Which means, let’s start what we came into the room to do.
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.