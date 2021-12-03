For Your Weekend Reading: Merritt Tierce on Motherhood and Abortion

You might recognize Merritt Tierce’s name from her great 2014 novel, Love Me Back. (If you haven’t read it, then stop being that way and read it.) Or maybe you read the piece she did for D Magazine in 2017, an essay about being a letter carrier. Well, she has written the cover story for the current New York Times Magazine, and it’s a brilliant, heavy, emotional, brave, brutally honest essay about her journey through motherhood. Bookmark it. Put it aside. Don’t skim it; read it. If you are a mother or a father or thinking of becoming one, or if you are a son or daughter above the age of, oh, 15, it will give you something to think about. Did I mention that it’s good? Anyway, you have your assignment. Reports on my desk first thing Monday.