Leading Off (11/23/21)

Jenkins Defeats Abbott in Court on Mask Case. An appeals court yesterday ruled that Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban violated Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ authority to manage the pandemic. Further, according to the News, the court “said evidence provided by Jenkins’ legal team showed that a masking requirement would be more effective in battling the spread of COVID-19 than making the wearing of masks voluntary.”

Richard Knight Jr., R.I.P. Knight was Dallas’ first Black city manager, holding that title from 1986 to 1990. He was 76, and the family has yet to say publicly how he died.

Eric Johnson Won’t Run for Congressional Seat. There has been speculation that the mayor of Dallas would run to replace U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who is retiring after 30 years. Johnson put an end to that speculation, telling the News, “I love being mayor, and it’s the only job in American politics that I want right now, period, full stop, end of story.” Except that’s not the end of the story. Johnson also said, “I have no doubt in my mind that if I threw my hat into the ring, I would be going to Congress.” Love the confidence!

QAnon Is Still Here. A group that is too fringy for mainstream QAnon believers remains in town. Led by a dude known as Negative48, they are still waiting for JFK Jr. to give Amari Cooper a COVID vaccine shot. Or something.

Amber Venz and Baxter Box Score Big. You might know their company as rewardStyle, the platform that pays influencers when they drive retail sales. A decade after its founding, it has changed its name to LTK, and, after a $300 million investment announced yesterday, it is now valued at $2 billion.