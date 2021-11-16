Leading Off (11/16/21)

Billy Chemirmir Trial Continues. Defense for the accused serial killer did not make an opening statement yesterday on the first day of the trial, and Chemirmir’s lead attorney, Phillip Hayes, didn’t show up at trial, perhaps because he had been arrested earlier this month in Tyler on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.

Luka’s Ankle! The Mavs beat the Nuggets last night in a great game. Jalen Brunsen had a dunk (that Luka responded to by holding his thumb and forefinger about 2 inches apart). But Zac’s Slovenian son hurt his ankle in the waning moments of the game and headed back to the dressing room before time expired. Your thoughts and prayers are needed.

35-year-old Bedford Cold Case Solved. UNT’s Center for Human Identification used DNA evidence to show that Janet Love’s killer was a neighbor named Ray Anthony Chapa. Chapa died in January.