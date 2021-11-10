Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (11/10/21)

Dallas' healthcare inequalities, QAnon finds home in Dallas, and murderer admits in court to killing transgender woman

By Peter Simek Published in FrontBurner November 10, 2021 8:39 am

Dallas’ Healthcare Divide. There is a 20-year gap in life expectancy in Dallas depending on where you live, a reflection of the huge disparities in healthcare that is available to the richest and poorest city residents.

QAnon May Be Moving In. Dallas is the “Promised Land” for believers of a conspiracy theory who are now taking commands from a guy with a parrot and who may be setting up shop permanently in the city.

Man Admits to Killing Transgender Woman. Ruben Alvarado recounted in court how he killed 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey in June of 2019 and dumped her body in White Rock Lake.

