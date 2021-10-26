Leading Off (10/26/21)

COVID Update. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County for the last two-week period is 502; for the previous two-week period, it was 811. The state of Texas is already ordering Pfizer vaccine with the expectation that the CDC will green-light shots for kids aged 8-11; that should begin in early November.

Severe Weather Possible Tonight. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth says large hail and tornadoes are possible tonight. They advise folks to secure loose objects.

JFK Assassination Files Kept Under Wraps. The FBI and CIA documents were supposed to be released today, but the Biden administration blamed the pandemic for missing the deadline. A few of the records will be released in December, and the rest will follow next year. Some in the Kennedy clan aren’t happy about the delay.

Toilet Paper, Tissue, Diapers Getting Expensive. Irving-based Kimberly-Clark, which makes tons of paper products, said yesterday that inflation and supply-chain issues aren’t letting up. Consider stockpiling Huggies even if you don’t own a baby.

Dallas Zoo Loses Second Giraffe in a Month. Auggie was 19 years old and died from age-related health issues that led to liver failure. The zoo dumped all its bad news at once by also announcing how 3-month-old Marekani was injured earlier this month, leading keepers to euthanize the animal. The calf was running with other giraffes and planted a hoof awkwardly. Another giraffe couldn’t pull up quickly enough and ran into Marekani.