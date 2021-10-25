Leading Off (10/25/2021)

A 19-Year-Old Kid Found Fatally Shot. Anthony Dixon had been missing a couple of days when his body was found Friday evening in a wooded area near Dolphin Road and Haskell Avenue. Dixon graduated from Lincoln High last year. Another man was shot and killed Saturday evening at the Kontour and Kessler Park Apartments. His name was unreleased. And an unidentified person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Far North Dallas.

Mavs Will Lift Vaccination/Test Requirements, But Not For Tomorrow’s Game. And not if the daily average COVID case count goes north of 500 again. It got below that number last week, and if it stays there, Mark Cuban says that fans won’t be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours. But, again, for Tuesday night’s home opener, that requirement is still in place. Also, you still have to mask up. I’ll see you there.

Latest Installment of WFAA’s ‘Banking Below 30.’ It’s been a good and necessary series. This one focuses on the fact that Black people in Dallas are three times more likely to be denied a bank loan.

FIFA Delegates Tour AT&T Stadium Sunday. Dallas/North Texas is vying to become one of 10 U.S. host cities for the 2026 World Cup, along with three in Canada and three in Mexico.