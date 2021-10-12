Leading Off (10/12/21)

COVID Update. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has fallen by half since the peak about six weeks ago. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County for the last two-week period is 811; for the previous two-week period, it was 1,177. This is all great news. But don’t lose sight of the fact that 4,774 in the county have been killed by the virus; 88 died in the last week. And then there are the folks who have survived it but will have lingering health issues for months and years. Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott declared that Texas businesses can’t order their employees to get vaccinated, which is a reversal from what he had declared in August and an empty political stunt in any case because we’re all following federal guidelines.

Incoming CEO Explains Southwest Airlines Cancellations. In a Q&A with the Dallas Morning News to talk about nixing 2,000 flights, Bob Jordan said, “We just had a bad weekend.” Makes sense. We’ve all been there. If my personal experience is any guide, Southwest needs to eat some roughage, lay off the brown liquor, and get a couple good nights of sleep.

Collin County Lawyer Busted. Steven Weinstein is accused of impersonating a judge. While executing a search warrant, deputies found cash, drugs, and counterfeit FBI credentials.

Peter O’Donnell Jr., R.I.P. The philanthropist who gave more than $300 million to UT Southwestern died at the age of 97.