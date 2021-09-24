Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Because the first real State Fair in two years deserves corny dogs. Taken on September 24, 2021. Jason Janik

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/24, Welcome Back Y’all

Photographer Jason Janik is back at the State Fair of Texas, bringing a new photo each day.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner September 24, 2021 2:46 pm

Alert FrontBurnervians will recall a time when the word “COVID” was unintelligible gobbledygook and a drive-thru State Fair of Texas, which is what we saw last year, would have been unthinkable. In those years, the photographer Jason Janik would head down to the fair each day with his camera and find an interesting scene, which would end up here.

We’re bringing that back for 2021. And I can’t think of a better way to start it than with a half dozen Fletcher’s Corny Dogs. We’ll see you here throughout the fair. And, as always, head here for more coverage of the State Fair.

