State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/24, Welcome Back Y’all

Alert FrontBurnervians will recall a time when the word “COVID” was unintelligible gobbledygook and a drive-thru State Fair of Texas, which is what we saw last year, would have been unthinkable. In those years, the photographer Jason Janik would head down to the fair each day with his camera and find an interesting scene, which would end up here.

We’re bringing that back for 2021. And I can’t think of a better way to start it than with a half dozen Fletcher’s Corny Dogs. We’ll see you here throughout the fair. And, as always, head here for more coverage of the State Fair.